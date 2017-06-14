U.S. stock-index benchmarks on Wednesday switch between small gains and losses as Wall Street equities attempt to extend trade into record territory ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which could offer clues about the pace of monetary tightening.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Stock market struggles to extend records as investors await Fed’s signals - June 14, 2017
- Deep Dive: This S&P 500 sector has actually gotten cheaper as the stock market trades near records - June 14, 2017
- Trump calls for unity as he says suspect in Scalise shooting is dead - June 14, 2017