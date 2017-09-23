NewsWatch: Zuckerberg and investors both win in split quit, thanks to Wall Street love of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Inc. investors got exactly what they wanted Friday with the surprise news that the company dropped its controversial shareholder plan, thanks to Wall Street’s love of Facebook stock.
