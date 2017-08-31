Nightstar Therapeutics seeks up to $86.3 million in IPO

Nightstar Therapeutics Ltd. said it plans to raise up to $86.3 million in an initial public offering, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Thursday. Jefferies, Leerink Partners and BMO Capital Markets are listed among the underwriters for the offering. The London-based gene therapy company reported no revenue and a loss of $12.2 million, or 69 cents a share, for 2016. Nightstar plans to list its American depositary shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NITE.”

