Nina Garcia named editor of Elle, replacing Robbie Myers

One day after announcing the departure of longtime editor-in-chief Robbie Myers, Hearst Corp. announced Tuesday that Nina Garcia would take over Elle magazine. Garcia has been the creative director at Hearst’s Marie Claire since 2012, and is a longtime judge on the fashion reality show “Project Runway.” Myers, who had led Elle since 2000, shocked the fashion world when she announced her departure Monday. Her last day will be Friday, and Garcia will start Monday. “Nina embodies all the qualities of a modern editor-in-chief,” Hearst Magazines President David Carey said in a statement. “She’s an important authority in fashion, respected by her peers for her personal style, her ability to spot talent and her deep relationships across the industry.”

