Nokia expands legal fight with Apple to 9 countries

Nokia extended a lawsuit against Apple Inc. to nine additional countries Thursday, one day after it filed a lawsuit in Germany and the U.S. claiming Apple infringed on several of its patents. The lawsuits — which claim Apple used some of Nokia’s display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding technologies in the iPhone, iPad and Mac — now extend to Finland, the U.K., Italy, Sweden, Spain, The Netherlands, France, Hong Kong and Japan. Nokia claims Apple agreed to license some of its patents in 2011, but declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other patented technology. Shares of Apple fell 1% to $115.83 in afternoon trade. They’ve gained 1% in the past three months and 8% in the past year. By comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has increased 8% in three months and 15% in the past year.

