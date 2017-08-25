North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectiles’ into the air

North Korea has fired what appears to be several ballistic missiles, according to reports. South Korean military officials described seeing “unidentified projectiles” launched about 150 miles into the air off North Korea’s east coast. If confirmed, it would mark a renewed escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Pyongyang, which had cooled somewhat over the past few weeks. President Donald Trump in an Aug. 8 news conference threatened “fire and fury” at the isolated kingdom if it continues to test ballistic missiles. The U.S. military and South Korea are currently engaged in military training exercises on the Korean Peninsula.

