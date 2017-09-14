North Korea launches another missile, Japan orders shelter-in-place

Japan has issued a shelter in place after North Korea fired another missile late Thursday, according to Japanese and South Korean news reports. The missile was reportedly launched from around the North Korean capitol, Pyongyang, and flew eastward over Japan. North Korea previously fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan on Aug. 28. This is the rogue nation’s 13th missile test this year. Earlier Thursday, North Korea issued new threats, calling to “reduce the U.S. mainland into ashes” and saying Japan “should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb.”

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story