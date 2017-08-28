North Korea test-fires ballistic missile over northern Japan: reports

North Korea fired a ballistic missile that apparently flew over northern Japan, according to reports late Monday. The South Korean military confirmed the missile launch, and Japan’s government said it passed through Japanese airspace over the island of Hokkaido around 6 a.m. local time before splashing into the ocean. Japanese officials had issued a warning to local residents to seek shelter as a precaution. U.S. military officials told NBC News that it was the first time a North Korean missile test on a high-altitude trajectory passed over Japan. It was the 12th ballistic missile test by North Korea so far this year.

