North Korea threatens to test nuclear bomb over Pacific

North Korea’s foreign minister said late Thursday the country may test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean, according to a report by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. Speaking in New York at a United Nations meeting, Ri Yong Ho said North Korea might consider a nuclear test of “unprecedented scale” in the Pacific, although he said he did not know leader Kim Jon Un’s exact thoughts. Ri’s comments came shortly after Kim released a statement threatening to make President Donald Trump “pay dearly” for his fiery speech to the U.N. on Tuesday, in which he threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea. North Korea has never tested a nuclear weapon outside its borders, and a blast in the Pacific could potentially threaten the U.S. and other countries with radioactive fallout.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story