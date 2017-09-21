Nvidia announces new Shield TV configuration priced to match Apple TV

Nvidia Inc. announced that it is releasing a new configuration of its Shield TV for $179 Thursday that will match the price for Apple Inc.’s new 4K HDR TV product announced last week. Nvidia shares are down 3.7% to $178.97 in afternoon trading. The new configuration will include essentially the same hardware that plays 4K HDR video and 16GB of storage, but will include a remote not a video game controller, according to Nvidia. The new Shield TV is available for pre-order Thursday and won’t begin shipping until Oct. 18. The announcement comes amid the first reviews for the new Apple TV Thursday and some critics have noted issues with the new gadget. Nvidia stock is up 70% thus far this year, as the S&P 500 index up 10%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story