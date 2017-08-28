Oil ends at 1-month low with refinery shutdowns expected to raise oil supplies

Oil prices dropped Monday to settle at their lowest level in about a month as refinery shutdowns due to storm system Harvey raised concerns that domestic supplies of crude oil will rise. October West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.30, or 2.7%, to settle at $46.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest finish for a front-month contract since July 24, according to FactSet data.

