Oil prices finish lower, pulling back as quarter end nears

Oil prices finished lower Thursday, pulling back after hefty month-to-date gains as traders take positions ahead of the conclusion of the third quarter. November WTI crude lost 58 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $51.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices looked poised for a weekly gain of about 2%, and a monthly rise of roughly 7.6%.
