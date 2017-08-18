Oil prices rally for the session, but fall for the week

Oil prices settled sharply higher Friday, buoyed by unconfirmed reports of a unit shutdown at a major U.S. refinery, as well as a weekly decline in the active drilling rig count for oil. September WTI crude rose $1.42, or 3%, to settle at $48.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was its highest finish in a week, but it still lost 0.6% from last Friday’s finish.

