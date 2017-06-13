Oil settles higher for a third-straight session

Oil prices climbed Tuesday to tally a third session gain in a row, as traders looked to weekly data from the U.S. government on petroleum supplies. The Energy Information Administration will release its official data Wednesday morning. Citi Futures expects the report to show a decline of between 2 million and 3 million barrels for the week ended June 9. Ahead of the government report, the American Petroleum Institute will release its own figures late Tuesday. July WTI crude rose 38 cents, or 0.8%, to settle $46.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

