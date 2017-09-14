Pace University has been evacuated after man reportedly seen with gun on campus: report

Pace University has been evacuated Thursday afternoon, as law enforcement is said to be taking precautions following reports that one man was seen with a gun at the school’s downtown New York campus. According to NBC 4 New York, no shots have been fired. Pace has campuses in the Manhattan and Westchester County, N.Y.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story