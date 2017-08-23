Paul Ryan: Congress doesn’t have to choose between shutdown and border wall

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday Congress doesn’t have to choose between shutting down the government and border security, including the wall President Donald Trump wants. Trump threatened Wednesday night to shut the government down if lawmakers don’t approve money for the wall. Ryan told reporters in Oregon that the House has already approved some money for the wall, and also said he expects Congress will need “more time” past Sept. 30 to fund the government.

