Pfizer shares rise 1.4% after news of positive late-stage cancer trial

Pfizer Inc. shares rose as much as 1.4% in premarket trade Thursday on news that its late-stage clinical trial examining its key cancer drug Xtandi in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer met its primary endpoint. The trial, which was conducted with Astellas Pharma Inc. , found that Xtandi combined with with a standard prostate cancer therapy had improved metastasis-free survival relative to the standard prostate cancer therapy on its own. Xtandi is already FDA-approved for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; the results could potentially allow for the expansion of Xtandi’s label to cover all patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer, the companies said. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for patients with this type of prostate cancer until they develop confirmed radiographic metastatic disease, according to Carolina Urologic Research Center’s Dr. Neal Shore. Pfizer shares have risen 7.3% over the last three months, compared with a 2.5% rise in the S&P 500 .

