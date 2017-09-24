Player protests sweep NFL as Trump continues his attacks

Scores of NFL players made public displays of unity Sunday in defiance of President Donald Trump’s criticism of those who protest during the playing of the national anthem.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: ‘Kingsman’ is golden, but ‘Lego Ninjago’ disappoints in a tale of two sequels - September 24, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: GOP’s Obamacare repeal seems doomed, as Collins, Paul remain opposed - September 24, 2017
- The New York Post: Kushner used private email account for White House business: report - September 24, 2017