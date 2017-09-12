Pound hits 1-year high after U.K. inflation surprise

The U.K. pound surged to a one-year high of $1.3257, after spiking to $1.3283 after the Office for National Statistics said British inflation rose to 2.9% in August. That was above the 2.8% reading expected in a FactSet survey of analysts and compares with an annual rate of 2.6% in July.

