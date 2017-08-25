President Donald Trump has pardoned controversial former Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Trump told Fox News last weekend that he was “seriously considering” a pardon for Arpaio. Arpaio, who was found guilty of criminal contempt for disregarding a court order in a racial profiling case. His sentencing had been scheduled for October 5. The pardon comes after Trump has been under fire for blaming “both sides” for a violent white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. two weeks ago.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, a former Arizona sheriff convicted of racial profiling - August 25, 2017
- North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectiles’ into the air - August 25, 2017
- Hurricane Harvey upgraded to Category 4 - August 25, 2017