President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, a former Arizona sheriff convicted of racial profiling

President Donald Trump has pardoned controversial former Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Trump told Fox News last weekend that he was “seriously considering” a pardon for Arpaio. Arpaio, who was found guilty of criminal contempt for disregarding a court order in a racial profiling case. His sentencing had been scheduled for October 5. The pardon comes after Trump has been under fire for blaming “both sides” for a violent white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. two weeks ago.

