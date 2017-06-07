President Trump to name Christopher Wray as Comey replacement at FBI

President Donald Trump said he planned on nominating Christopher A. Wray, a former assistant attorney general, who oversaw the criminal division for President George W. Bush, as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Trump in a tweet on Wednesday described Wray as “a man of impeccable credential.” Wray would replace former FBI Director James Comey, who the president fired about a month ago, resulting in a political firestorm, because the FBI boss was in the midst of an investigation into Russia’s relationship with members of Trump’s administration, notably national-security adviser, Michael Flynn. The president’s tweet announcing his intention to pick Wray also comes just ahead of a highly anticipated Senate hearing, which will feature Comey. Wray currently works as a partner at King & Spalding.

