Rafael Nadal dominates in winning record 10th French Open

Rafael Nadal won the French Open for a record 10th time Sunday, easily dispatching 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, in Paris. It was the 15th career Grand Slam victory for Nadal, 31, who now trails only Roger Federer, who holds the all-time mark with 18. After years of nagging injuries, Nadal continued his dominance on clay courts — the Spaniard is 79-2 in his French Open career, and 102-2 on clay courts overall. Speaking of dominance, Nadal’s run at Roland Garros was one of the most impressive in history — he did not lose a set in any of his seven matches, and dropped just 35 games overall, the second-fewest ever in a Grand Slam.

