Rafael Nadal wins U.S. Open for 16th career Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal cruised to his 16th career Grand Slam title Sunday, dispatching Kevin Anderson, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, to win the men’s U.S. Open in New York. It was Nadal’s second Grand Slam victory this year, and fifth overall championship. He now ranks just three victories behind Roger Federer for the all-time Grand Slam record. Nadal, 31, has won the U.S. Open twice before, last in 2013. On Saturday, American Sloane Stephens won her first women’s U.S. Open.
