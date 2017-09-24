Revised Obamacare-repeal bill would benefit holdout senators’ states: reports

A revised version of the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal Obamacare would benefit states of senators who are currently opposed to the bill, according to reports late Sunday. According to both Politico and the Washington Post, which have seen the revised text, the new bill projects federal funding increases for Arizona, Alaska, Kentucky and Maine, each of which would have seen less federal funding under the original plan. Those states are home to Sens. John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul and Susan Collins, respectively, who have all come out opposed to the bill. The revision will reportedly be unveiled Monday. It faces a Saturday deadline for passage, and the GOP can only afford two dissenting votes. On Sunday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also said he opposed the bill, and suggested Utah Sen. Mike Lee did as well.

