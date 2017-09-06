Rite Aid president to leave company

Rite Aid Corp. said Wednesday its president and chief executive of Rite Aid Stores, Ken Martindale, will leave the company effective immediately to assume a position at another company. Martindale joined the company in December 2008. The drugstore chain said it promoted Bryan Everett, currently the executive vice president of store operations, to the newly created position of chief operating officer. The stock, which was inactive in premarket trade, has plunged 29% over the past three months, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF has lost 1.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 1.2%.

