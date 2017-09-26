Roy Moore beats Luther Strange in Alabama GOP Senate primary runoff

President Donald Trump was delivered a rebuke Tuesday night after the candidate he endorsed for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat, Luther Strange, was defeated in the Republican primary runoff by Roy Moore. Moore had about 58% of the vote to Strange’s 43%, with about half of precincts reporting. Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice who was twice suspended from that position for defying court rulings, defeated the incumbent Strange, who was appointed to the seat after Jeff Sessions left it to become U.S. attorney general earlier this year. While Strange was backed by Trump and the GOP establishment, Moore had the support of former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, and rode a wave of anti-establishment, conservative populism. Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 general election.

