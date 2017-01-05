Russian officials celebrated Trump’s win, U.S. ID’s WikiLeaks sources: reports

Senior Russian officials celebrated Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election and congratulated each other on it, reports said Thursday, part of growing pile of evidence that Russia was behind an effort to interfere with the election.
