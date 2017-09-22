SEC fines pharmaceutical company $4.1 million for misleading performance metric

The Securities and Exchange Commission settled fraud charges on Friday against Massachusetts-based Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, now a subsidiary of Novelion Therapeutics , for allegedly exaggerated how many new patients actually filled prescriptions for an expensive drug that was its sole source of revenue. Aegerion Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay a $4.1 million penalty to settle the charges, without admitting or denying the allegations, that it misled investors on multiple occasions in 2013 by saying the number of unfilled prescriptions for Juxtapid was not material and the “vast majority” of patients receiving prescriptions ultimately purchased the drug. Juxtapid is used to treat a rare and potentially life-threatening genetic condition that causes extremely high cholesterol and was priced at approximately $250,000 to $300,000 annually per patient in 2013 and 2014. The SEC’s complaint alleges that it only around 50% of prescriptions resulted in actual drug purchases. Aegerion did not disclose to investors that the conversion rate was actually in the range of 50 to 60% until Oct. 2014. The SEC’s investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

