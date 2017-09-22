SEC imposes trading suspension on company touting role in hurricane relief

The Securities and Exchange Commission temporarily suspended trading on September 22 in the securities of Grupo Resilient International Inc. , also known as Paradise Ridge Hydrocarbons, Inc., in response to allegedly dubious claims in a recent press release regarding its hurricane relief efforts. The SEC is questioning the adequacy and accuracy of statements made by the Addison, Texas, company on September 7 regarding the company’s provision of Hurricane Harvey disaster relief, including claims that the company had added a “FEMA approved contractor” to the board of its subsidiary and that the company was currently deploying workers and preparing to deploy a network of mobile broadband trailers to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston. There are additional questions about some of the company’s prior press releases. The suspension will terminate on October 5, 2017 at midnight.

