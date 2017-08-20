Sempra Energy to buy Oncor for $9.45 billion: report

Sempra Energy has reached a $9.45 billion deal to buy Texas utility Oncor Electric Delivery Co., the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday night. Earlier Sunday, Bloomberg News reported the deal was imminent. Oncor’s parent is the bankrupt Energy Future Holdings Corp., and rumors have been flying for months over who might buy the unit. In July, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was said to be near a $9 billion deal, and hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. has also been in the mix. The Journal said the deal was sealed Sunday, and will be announced soon. The purchase still needs to be approved by a bankruptcy judge. San Diego-based Sempra emerged as a “mystery bidder” Friday.

