Senate Health Committee to hold hearings on insurance-market stabilization in September

The Senate Health Committee will hold two hearings next month on stabilizing premiums in the individual insurance market, the panel’s chairman and top Democrat said Tuesday. The first, scheduled for Sept. 6, will feature state insurance commissioners, and the second, on Sept. 7, will have testimony from governors. The hearings come in the wake of the Senate’s failure last month to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Obamacare plans are sold on the individual market.

