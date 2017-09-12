Shares of McDonald’s head for worst daily drop in a year, exact 35-point toll on Dow industrials

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was powering higher in early trade, despite a drag produced by McDonald’s Corp. The fast-food behemoth was cutting approximately 35 points from the price-weighted Dow in morning trade, with its stock down $5.15, or 3.2%–putting it on track for the worst performance among the benchmark’s 30 components. A decline at this level would represent the worst one-day tumble for the company since July 26, 2016, according to FactSet data. A $1 move in any one of the Dow components equates to a 6.89-point swing in the equity average. Despite the headwind, the Dow was trading near a closing peak, with shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. more than offsetting McDonald’s drop. The reason for shares of McD’s retreat were being attributed to a bearish note from research firm M Science. Other benchmarks, were in trading in positive territory, with the S&P 500 index setting a fresh intraday all-time high at the open and the Nasdaq Composite Index trying to climb to near its own record level. The Dow, meanwhile, was up 34 points, or 0.2%, at 21,091, off its best levels of the session.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story