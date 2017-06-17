Shooter James Hodgkinson went to GOP baseball practice with list of names: AP

The Illinois man who shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice earlier this week had in his possession a piece of paper with doodles and the names of three lawmakers, an unnamed person familiar with the case told the Associated Press on Saturday. That person, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said investigators aren’t sure of the significance of the names and doesn’t know if it was a list of people that the shooter, James Hodgkinson, was targeting. The person familiar with the discovery did not disclose the names but said that those listed had been briefed. Hodgkinson had lashed out against President Donald Trump and Republicans over social media. Scalise remains hospitalized in critical condition. His trauma surgeon said Friday he can hope to make an “excellent recovery,” even though the lawmaker arrived at the hospital Wednesday at imminent risk of death.

