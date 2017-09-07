Sloan Stephens stuns Venus Williams to reach U.S. Open finals

We know an American woman will win the U.S. Open, but it won’t be the most famous of the final four. Two-time U.S. Open winner Venus Williams, who was vying for an appearance in her third Gland Slam final this year, was upset Thursday night in New York by unseeded Sloane Stephens, 6-1, 0-6, 7-5. It will be Stephens’ first time playing in a Grand Slam final, and she is only the fourth unseeded woman to reach the U.S. Open finals since 1968. On Saturday, Stephens will face either No. 15 Madison Keys or No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe, who were playing later Thursday night. It was the first time in 36 years that all four women in the tournament’s semifinals were American.

