Spielberg steps in as CEO at Amblin as Michael Wright steps down

Amblin Partners said late Tuesday that Chief Executive Michael Wright is stepping down and handing the CEO role over to Amblin Chairman Steven Spielberg. The privately held joint venture, which includes Amblin Entertainment, DreamWorks Pictures and Participant Media, said Wright will be the executive producer for two upcoming films. Amblin said that Jeff Small will remain as president and co-CEO and oversee operations with Spielberg.

