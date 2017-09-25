Sprint’s stock rocked by Bloomberg report that Softbank isn’t expecting much of a buyout premium

Shares of Sprint Corp. sank 7.3% in active midday trade Monday, after a Bloomberg report that Sprint’s largest shareholder SoftBank Group Corp. would accept a buyout by T-Mobile U.S. Inc. at current market prices. Volume topped 22.6 million shares within two hours after the open, already more than double the full-day average of about 10.4 million shares. Bloomberg reported late Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, that while T-Mobile and Sprint haven’t decided on a price for the expected merger, Softbank doesn’t expect to receive much of a premium to current prices. Softbank owned 3.3 billion shares of Sprint, or 82.9% of the shares outstanding. T-Mobile U.S.’s stock slipped 1.3% in midday trade. Over the past three months, Sprint’s stock has lost 1.9% and T-Mobile shares have eased 0.3%, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.3%.

