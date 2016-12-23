Suspected hijacker threatens to blow up passenger plane in Malta

The suspected hijacker of an Afriqiyah Airways passenger plane has threatened to blow up the airliner, with 111 passengers on board, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The airliner, an Airbus 320, was on flight to Libya’s capital Tripoli from the central city of Sabha, then diverted to Malta after a passenger demanded to be flown to the Mediterranean, the WSJ report said. Malta airport authorities said in a statement that there had been an unlawful interference at the airport and that emergency teams had been dispatched, the WSJ report said.

