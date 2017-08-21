Target launches latest kid-designed Art Class collection

Target Corp. said Monday that it will release the latest iteration of its children’s collection Art Class, designed with help from six kids, all “trendsetters” and social media personalities between the ages of 13 and 16, on August 27. The “Fall Semester” features more than 50 items, most priced under $20, and includes pins, paints and patches so merchandise can be personalized. Target is focused on growing its portfolio of private labels over the coming months, with Cat & Jack, its year-old children’s line, surpassing $2 billion in sales. Target shares are up 2% in Monday trading, but down 21.4% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 8.3% for 2017 to date.

