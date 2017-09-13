Target to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays

Target Corp. said Wednesday that it plans to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays, up from 70,000 last year. These seasonal hires will work with customers and fulfill online orders at stores, among other duties. The retailer will also hire 4,500 workers for the company’s distribution and fulfillment centers. Target will host a nationwide hiring event October 13 through October 15 at each of its 1,816 stores to fill the positions. Target shares are unchanged in premarket trading, and down nearly 20% for the year so far. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF is down 7.1% for 2017 to date, while the S&P 500 index is up 11.5% for the period.

