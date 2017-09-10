Tesla boosts range for some vehicles in Florida to escape Irma

As Hurricane Irma was bearing down on Florida, Tesla Inc. sent a free software update extending the battery capacity of some of its vehicles, giving those owners extra range to flee the looming storm.
