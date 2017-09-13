Tesla ‘tentatively’ set to roll out semi truck on Oct. 26, Elon Musk says

Tesla Inc. is tentatively set to roll out its semi truck in October, Elon Musk tweeted late Wednesday. “Tesla Semi truck unveil & test ride tentatively scheduled for Oct 26th in Hawthorne. Worth seeing this beast in person. It’s unreal,” Musk tweeted. Hawthorne is home to Tesla’s design studio, as well as one of Musk’s other companies, SpaceX. The truck had originally been expected in September. The highly anticipated commercial truck could be the “biggest catalyst” in the trucking industry in decades, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note last week. Tesla shares were up about 1% in after-hours trading Wednesday, and are up 71% year to date, compared to the S&P 500’s 12% gain.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story