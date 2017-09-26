The Fed: Fed’s Bostic, in first speech, says he’s skeptical of common excuses for low inflation

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, in his first speech, showed an independent streak by saying he is skeptical of the most common explanations for low inflation.
