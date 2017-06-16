The Fed: Fed’s Kashkari says he didn’t agree with Yellen that soft inflation is due to ‘one-off’ factors

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Friday he voted against an interest rate hike this week because he didn’t think soft inflation was due to temporary factors.
