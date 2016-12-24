The Margin: ‘Post-truth’ beats out likes of ‘Brexiteer’ and ‘alt-right’ as Oxford Dictionaries word of the year

In this year of political campaigns that seemed to feature feelings more than facts, Oxford Dictionaries has declared that “post-truth” is the word of the year.
