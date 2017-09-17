The Margin: Trump retweets doctored GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

President Donald Trump retweeted a doctored video Sunday showing him knocking down Hillary Clinton with a golf ball, prompting another round of head-shaking and outrage from critics.
