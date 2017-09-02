The Margin: Video shows woman pulling gun during fight over school supplies in a Walmart

A dispute between two pairs of women over back-to-school supplies at a Walmart in Michigan intensified quickly with a shoving match and then ended when one of the women whipped a gun out of her purse.
