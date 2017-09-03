The New York Post: Obama offered Trump advice in Inauguration Day letter

President Barack Obama warned incoming commander-in-chief Donald Trump not to get swept up in the powers of his office, according to a newly leaked letter Obama gave to Trump on Inauguration Day.
