The New York Post: Video shows Utah nurse screaming ‘this is crazy’ as she’s arrested for doing her job

A nurse in Utah was forcibly arrested after she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient, screaming “I’ve done nothing wrong” as an officer dragged her out of a hospital.
