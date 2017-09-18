The Swiss Stock Market Climbed As Nestl‚ Provided Support

The Swiss stock market ended the first day of the new trading week with a slight gain. The positive performance of the Asian markets provided an early boost to the Swiss market, as well as easing geopolitical tensions between North Korea and the United States.
