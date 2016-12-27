The Swiss Stock Market Finished With A Small Gain As Health Stocks Rise

The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday’s session with a slight increase. Trading activity was fairly quiet following the long Christmas holiday weekend. That trend is likely to continue for the remainder of the week.
